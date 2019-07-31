SPOKANE, Wash. - We all have bad days on the job, but when it happens to a referee, umpire or judge, we take notice.
Just like a football team during training camp, sports officials need to get their reps in before game day.
While those reps can take place during team practices or scrimmages, new technology allows sports officials to practice year round.
"One of the true benefits of virtual reality is basically getting that additional rep that you otherwise wouldn't be able to get until game day," said Omar Ahmad, Director of Sports Partnership at STRIVR. "You're immersed in the scene and it's 360 degrees so you see all the way around you."
STRIVR is a virtual reality company that uses technology to train professionals from the corporate and sports world.
Recently, the company has immersed itself into the world of officiating.
"It's in the very early stages," said Ahmad. "The long term vision is making this a lot more consumer based."
Ahmad says STRIVR has been working with major sports organizations including the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA, but eventually wants to be available to everyone involved with officiating.
"Something that even a youth official or high school official can access and get better through reps in VR they otherwise wouldn't get," said Ahmad.
Ahmad gave a demonstration of how the technology can be incorporated for referee training during the 37th Annual Sports Officiating Summit on Tuesday.
Like all augmented reality, STRIVR places you in a life-like environment. On Tuesday, it was the hardwood, hockey rink, football field and baseball diamond, allowing participants to stand in the position of an official and look for penalties.
"It allows them to practice and identify defensive pass interference, holding and get an idea of the different types of pass routes that they need to officiate," said Ahmad.
STRIVR is also being used by Walmart to train employees. You can learn more about it by clicking here.
The 37th Annual Sports Officiating Summit was presented by NASO and took place at the Davenport Grand earlier this week. It showcased the world’s most advanced sports officiating technology is being showcased and drew the top referees and umpires from Major League, College, and High School Sports to Spokane.