A week after a nightlong confrontation with more than a hundred protesters and instigators, the Spokane Police Dept. took a less visible approach to protecting thousands of demonstrators on Sunday.
"Just about every corner of the downtown core were under some form of surveillance or observation," SPD Sgt. Terry Preuninger said. "We kept everybody in different places, out of the way. So, they were close enough to respond if crime began to be committed, but far enough away to not allow anyone to use them as a place to start any kind of conflict."
"We're going to try to actually protect those people from any other outside agitators, allow them to have their voice heard, and exercise their First Amendment rights, even if it included those minor violations of the law," he added, noting the march on Sunday night was unplanned and caused several traffic issues in downtown Spokane.
The impromptu march led to the Spokane County Courthouse, where members of the National Guard and Washington State Patrol were guarding the property.
"We continue to professionally stand with peaceful protests and ultimately, our goal is to professionally stand with peaceful protest, and we didn't want to see things turn violent," WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney said.
Kurtis Robinson, president of Spokane's NAACP chapter, said local law enforcement handled Sunday well, but added a slight caveat.
"I think that they (Spokane PD) responded very well, from what I can see. There might've been some things that happened that we don't know about yet, but from what I can tell up to this point, they responded in an appropriate fashion and we appreciated their strategic engagement," Robinson said.
"No matter how much you may protest against us, it's still our responsibility to protect you," Preuninger said. "We had a lot of police officers, support from the military, and help from other agencies... However, we just kept them out of sight. We were not going to make ourselves visible, unless we needed to."
