SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone gets the opportunity to enter any state park, state lands or national park on Saturday as part of National Public Lands day on Sept. 24.
National Public Lands Day is considered the largest volunteer day on public lands. This year's theme is "Giving Back Together" to honor the role outdoor spaces played during the COVID-19 pandemic in bringing people together during a time of disconnectedness.
“As Washington residents, we understand that we must give back to nature as much as it provides for us. I am deeply grateful for all efforts to protect, restore, and improve Washington’s lands and waters," said Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands.
According to DNR, volunteers contributed more than 52,000 hours of service on DNR-managed lands and waters in the last year.
National Public Lands Day is one of 12 "fee-free" days offered each year in Washington State, which means day-use visitors do not need a Discover Pass to visit.
There will be three more "fee-free days" in 2022: Oct. 10 for World Mental Health Day, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and Nov. 25 for Native American Heritage Day.