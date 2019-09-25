Saturday is National Public Lands Day, offering free entry to both Washington State Parks and National Parks.
Saturday, Sept. 28, will be one of the three remaining days in 2019 where you can visit a Washington State Park when a Discover Pass is not required. The remaining "Discover Pass Free" days are Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Nov. 29 (Autumn Day).
You can also get free entrance into National Park Service sites, with Saturday being one of five fee-free days in 2019. The National Park Service offers free entry on Jan. 21 (Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday), April 20 (First Day of National Park Week), Aug. 25 (National Park Service Birthday), Sept. 28 (National Public Lands Day) and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).
A Discover Pass is normally required to access state parks and recreation lands managed by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Washington State Department of Natural Resources. An annual Discovery Pass costs $30 or $10 for a one-day pass.