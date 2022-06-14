SPOKANE, Wash. - Vitalant, a nonprofit blood services provider, has announced a critical blood shortage on World Blood Donor Day.
In April and May, Vitalant collected about 13,000 fewer blood donations compared to the previous year. With the number of new donors down by 12% year-over-year, new donors and those who haven't given in a while are critically needed.
In the Spokane region, hundreds of appointments over the next few weeks remain unfulfilled. There is a critical need for donors with the most transfused blood type O, which has recently dipped to about half of the desired four-day supply, and platelet donors, whose donations must be used within a week of donation.
“Every time you donate you help ensure a patient’s lifesaving treatment doesn’t have to be put on hold,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. “When patient needs consistently outpace donors scheduling appointments, chances are higher a leukemia patient won’t be able to get their regular transfusion, or a transplant recipient will have their surgery delayed.”
An adequate blood supply is necessary to not only provide support for people in emergency situations but also for patients with every day needs. Blood donations go to benefiting people who are undergoing treatment for cancer, accident victims, and transplant patients.
Appointments are encouraged. To schedule, please visit vitalant.org, use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) to secure your spot to save lives.