SPOKANE, Wash. - To support pandemic response efforts, on Thursday Vitalant became the first U.S. blood services provider to release COVID-19 antibody positive rates for more than 250,000 blood donors, including those in Spokane and Eastern Washington and Idaho. Vitalant is now encouraging those with positive antibody tests to consider registering as a convalescent plasma donor to help fight COVID-19.
On June 1, Vitalant was the first national blood service provider to begin testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. More than 250,000 donors were tested, and according to Vitalant, there was a 2.26% positive antibody rate in July, up from 1.37% in June.
In Spokane and the surrounding region, positive antibody rated were 0.59% in July and 1.11% in June. In Montvale, New Jersey there was the highest prevalence in July with 7.65% while in Rapid City, South Dakota there was a 0.64% in July.
