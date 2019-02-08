SPOKANE, Wash. - Vitalant of Washington and Idaho sent 130 units of blood to western Washington after winter storms impacted collection.
According to a release from Vitalant, the units were delivered to Bloodworks Northwest, the community blood provider for western Washington. Before winter storms impacted their ability to collect and threatened surgeries and emergency preparedness, Bloodworks was already facing shortages.
A total of 217 units were sent in late January and early February. According to Bloodworks, western Washington currently has less than a day supply of all blood types.
"Bloodworks lost 1,500 donations in just three days due to the severe weather and more widespread snow is expected," said Dr. James AuBuchon, president and chief executive office of Bloodworks Northwest in the release.
Donors are strongly encouraged to give blood in the coming days. If you would like to schedule an appointment to give blood, you can visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 100 pounds and be in good general health.