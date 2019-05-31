Applebee's has announced its newest Neighborhood Drink of the Month. All June long, patrons can enjoy the new $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade.
The drink is served in a 10-ounce mug with vodka, Tropicana Lemonade, raspberry and fresh lemon juice. Applebee's says the drinks will be available at locations in Spokane (Mission & Pine, North Pointe, South Hill) and Idaho (Coeur d'Alene and Moscow).
“Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we’re delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet - put that extra money toward your summer vacation.”
Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.
As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.