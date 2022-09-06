'Voice for the voiceless': Civil rights activist Sandy Williams remembered by community

SPOKANE, Wash. - Well-known civil rights activist in Spokane, Sandra "Sandy" Williams, was one of the people on a float plane that crashed in the Puget Sound over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.
On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard determined nobody could've survived the crash.
Williams was known for starting the Carl Maxey Center in East Central Spokane and for being the publisher of the Black Lens. However, there are several other projects she contributed to in the community.
Williams' family told our partners at The Spokesman-Review that she and her partner, Patricia Hicks, were vacationing in the San Juan Islands.
Williams would've turned 62 years old next week.
The current president of the Spokane National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Kiantha Duncan, posted on Facebook saying in part, "in Sandy’s story lives vision and a commitment to making a better Spokane for Blacks in Spokane. In Sandy’s story a quality life that includes access to resources and opportunities for Blacks in Spokane was non-negotiable. Her legacy is big and her instructions very clear."
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington released a statement, saying, "even as we mourn, we are inspired by her life of leadership and service and by the legacy that she established. Our thoughts are with her family and community on this difficult day.”
The Spokane County Human Rights Task Force released a statement saying, "Sandy was a voice for the voiceless, a tireless advocate for marginalized people in Spokane, a journalist unafraid to speak truth to power, a builder of hope in her vision for the Carl Maxey Center, and a beloved friend to countless members of our community."