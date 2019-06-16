Voluntary recall issued for Ragú pasta sauces due to possible plastic contamination

WASHINGTON - Anyone who's recently bought Ragú pasta sauce should check their pantry to be sure their product isn't part of the company's voluntary recall.
Mizkan America, Inc., announced the recall of select production codes of Ragú sauce in the U.S. because they might contain fragments of plastic.
There haven't been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints and the company says it's taking the action out of an abundance of caution. All impacted retailer customers have been notified of the voluntary recall.
Consumers are asked to check their refrigerators and pantries for the specific jars affected by the recall. The sauce should be discarded and not consumed.
The recalled sauces are:
- RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
- RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
- RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
- RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
- RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2