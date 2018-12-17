Apio, Inc. from Guadalupe, California is voluntarily recalling five SKUs of Eat Smart® Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups™ bowls after one tested positive for Listeria Monocytogenes.
During a random sample, the FDA says a bowl with the Best Beofre of Dec. 14, 2018 tested positive for Listeria Monocytogenes and as a precautionary measure, they are recalling all the products produced on the same day. That list can be found below.
They company says they aren't aware of any illnesses linked to the product.
The FDA says the product has been shipped to Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington
- Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Asian Sesame – UPC 7 09351 30241 1, Lot 112 331
- Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch – UPC 7 09351 30177 3, Lot 112 331
- Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai – UPC 7 09351 30178 0, Lot 112 331
- Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale – UPC 7 09351 30240 4, Lot 112 331
- Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Tropical Lime – UPC 7 09351 30179 7, Lot 112 331
- Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats – UPC 7 09351 30195 7, Lot 112 331
- Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai – UPC 7 09351 30196 4, Lot 112 331
- Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux – UPC 7 09351 30243 5, Lot 112 331