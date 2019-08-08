Spokane needs volunteer firefighters. Over the past few years, the number of volunteers has dropped drastically, and with fire season seeming to get worse every year, now is the time to help.
Seven out of ten firefighters that you meet are volunteers, but that number is going down. The volunteer fire council says since 2016, volunteer numbers are at their lowest ever.
"I just kept seeing the signs everywhere, ‘we need your help, please volunteer'," Emily Walston, volunteer firefighter, said.
Three years ago, Walston took a leap of faith and started volunteering with Fire District 10 in Airway Heights. She’s never looked back.
"Why wouldn't you want to learn how to drive a big rig like this and learn how to save the day," Walston said.
Serving the West Plains, Walston has learned how to fight structure fires, wildland fires, and respond to medical calls.
"We work as a team to get through some of the worst situations you can imagine," Walston said.
Firefighters usually fight the burns, but now, they're feeling it themselves as volunteer numbers decline rapidly. Fire District 10 Division Chief, Debby Dodson, says in rural communities, an entire station can be made up of volunteers. Now, getting someone to volunteer even once a month can be challenging.
"It's extremely rewarding, you don't have to be that really big athletic person. It can just be somebody in the community, a farmer, a teacher, anybody that would like to contribute to the community," Chief Dodson said.
Chief Dodson says that if there's a fire, they're going. But without volunteers, they need to pay firefighters, which will cost money that some communities don't have. The volunteer training is extensive, but can work around a family's schedule. If someone were to sign up today, they could be fighting fires within a year.
"I encourage anyone to go for it, see what you're capable of," Walston said.
If you're interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, here is a link to Fire District 10's application: https://www.scfd10.org/join-our-team/volunteer-program/
Applications are due by Friday, August 16. There's going to be a meeting for any potential volunteers at Fire Station 10, Monday, August 12 at 7 pm.