Coronavirus background graphic

Reuters reported Wednesday that a volunteer in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial has died in Brazil.

Brazil's health authority, Anvisa is investigating the cause of the death. 

At this time, the report is unclear whether the volunteer received a placebo shot or the actual vaccine. 

AstraZeneca's vaccine clinical trial was paused in early September after a study participant developed a spinal cord injury. The trials have since resumed in other parts of the world, but remain on hold in the U.S.

