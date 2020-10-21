Reuters reported Wednesday that a volunteer in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial has died in Brazil.
Brazil's health authority, Anvisa is investigating the cause of the death.
At this time, the report is unclear whether the volunteer received a placebo shot or the actual vaccine.
AstraZeneca's vaccine clinical trial was paused in early September after a study participant developed a spinal cord injury. The trials have since resumed in other parts of the world, but remain on hold in the U.S.
