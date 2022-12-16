SPOKANE, Wash. - Volunteers are continuing a tradition at Multicare Deaconess Hospital, crafting Christmas cheer for the families who need it the most.
While the holiday season and the birth of new babies are typically times for celebration, families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) might instead find it to be a very emotional time. Yet nurses and local volunteers are making spirits a bit brighter with love, care, and some handcrafted gifts.
“It’s not just the babies, it’s the families we take care of too, and it’s something really remarkable to be able to do,” NICU Nurse Manager Sarah Hurley said.
Sarah Hurley has worked in the NICU unit for 20 years and has seen countless families come and go. She says for decades, it has been a tradition during the holidays for the babies—young lives hanging on tight, connected to tubes, heart monitors, and more—to receive a holiday gift.
Christmas stockings, cut and sewn piece by piece by volunteers, are delivered to the NICU every Christmas season. Carol and John Vrollson, who have volunteered at Deaconess for just under 20 years, say 108 were made this year.
“If you have children, or nieces or nephews, you know that when a new baby arrives, it’s just a very special time,” Vrollson said.
The stockings are laid out on top of the smallest babies, some of whom weigh less than two pounds, while the babies closest to going home are gingerly tucked inside.
“For the bigger babies, we’ll put them in the stockings and then pick them up, and take pictures of them and their families,” Hurley said. “It’s a blessing to get to gift our families with those.”
Next week, just before Christmas, families of NICU babies will be surprised with their children—their most precious gift—wrapped inside a handcrafted stocking of their own to keep forever.