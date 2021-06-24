It's no secret with the hot and dry conditions we're seeing this year and a drought covering much of the western United States, we could see a harsh fire season in the months and years ahead.
"We've had a busy Spring," Spokane County Fire District #3 Division Chief of Recruitment Tom Brunke said inside Station 1 in Cheney on Thursday. "We're gearing up right now."
Fire District #3 consists of 11 stations covering 570 square miles in southwest Spokane County, and while there are 128 volunteer firefighters on staff, Brunke says they are down about 30 firefighters, and in a profession where seconds count and lives hang in the balance, getting resources to the outlying areas of the district as quickly as possible is crucial.
"The volunteers are pretty much the backbone of our district," Brunke said.
So Brunke's putting out the call for those who want to volunteer to help their community.
The term "volunteer" isn't exactly accurate in District #3. They are called "Paid-On-Call firefighters" and there is money to be made.
"Once they are fully qualified, they are paid hourly," Brunke said.
While COVID hasn't helped recruitment, the time commitment of becoming qualified coupled with continued training can turn a lot of potential applicants off.
"It's a process. Probably a year of training," Brunke said.
The training consists of wildland firefighting in the spring, structure fire training in the fall and EMT training in the winter, but that doesn't mean applicants will be sitting around waiting to serve their community.
"They can run calls during that time, just on a limited accessibility," Brunke added.
Being short-handed doesn't mean the firefighters already on staff aren't ready to fight fires this summer, Brunke says they are just looking to stay ahead of the curve to keep their neck of the county safe.
"We're always looking to keep that progression going, to keep the volunteers coming in," Brunke said. "We could have 80 people in the station, but if only five show up, we're short."
And the call for volunteers is an open invitation.
"We'll take zero experience and we'll put them through all of the training," Brunke said before adding the need isn't unique to his district.
"County-wide it's an issue."
So even if you don't live in Fire District #3, you can still check with your local fire districts about volunteer opportunities because chances are, they are looking too.
I asked Spokane County Fire District #8 about their volunteer needs and was told while they aren't accepting application for firefighters due to COVID restrictions right now, they are taking applications for tender drivers and support services.
While being a volunteer firefighter is a commitment, it's also a rewarding endeavor.
"It's neighbor helping neighbor... it's a commitment to the community," Brunke said before adding, "and you get a cool t-shirt."
If you're interested in volunteering with Fire District #3, CLICK HERE.
Even if you're not able to volunteer, there are still ways you can help out firefighters this fire season by doing things like adhering to burn bans, making sure your campfires are completely drowned and out, and of course, never throwing a lit cigarette out of your car window.