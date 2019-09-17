Volunteers can help clean graffiti and get some pizza Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Volunteers, including Spokane City Council member Lori Kinnear, will be out cleaning up graffiti.
From 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Wednesday, September 18, David's Pizza owner Mark Starr will be partnering with the city to host a Trash Clean-Up and Graffiti Removal event in Peaceful Valley.
Volunteers can meet at the Peaceful Valley Community Center at 214 N. Cedar St. and disperse from there.
The David's Pizza truck will be set up in the area after the event to serve beverages and pizza slices to volunteers. City officials and citizens alike are invited to join.