SPOKANE, Wash. - 4,000 backpacks are one week away from going home with the local youth of Spokane.
For the 13th year in a row, the Salvation Army of Spokane is kicking off their “Backpacks for Kids” event, teaming up with NomNom Convenience Stores for fundraising. The event will officially begin Wednesday August 17 from nine a.m. to six p.m., however, preparation has already begun.
Wednesday marked a day, one week before the event starts, where volunteers came together at the Salvation Army to pack each and every backpack, filling them with school supplies any child would need, grades K-12.
“Some of the little things, especially for little kids, it makes the whole difference in the world,” Volunteer Ryan Bean said. “It doesn’t really matter sometimes what it is, they’ll open up that backpack and they’ll just light up with a new pencil or paper, and it’s pretty cool to see that.”
Bean is a father, and he has lived in Spokane for many years. He knows just how much these backpacks could mean to a child.
“We have a five-year-old and a seven-year-old little boy and girl, it just seems like a really cool way to give back to the community and we just feel really fortunate with our kids and we’d like to help,” Bean said.
Bean and his wife, Jessica, came to the Salvation Army eager to help Wednesday.
“Volunteering is one of those things you always wish you did more of, and it’s sometimes tough to make the time,” Bean said. “But when you do it, it’s such an awarding experience.”
As inflation grows throughout the country, even school supply prices are on the rise.
According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, families are expected to pay anywhere from $860 to $1,200 for their child’s education. For families with K-12 students, the estimated cost is $864, up $15 dollars from 22021.
“Something as small as a backpack and some school supplies can make a big difference to folks,” Bean said.
Since being established in 2010, the Salvation Army has distributed over 49,000 backpacks to local youth. This year, board members like Teresa Vnne are even more excited to give back, because of the community’s support that led the Salvation Army to have the ability to purchase multiple styles of backpacks.
“Many different colors, it’ a great variety this year,” Vnne said. “There are llamas this year, and mermaids, and all sorts of different things.”
From Star Wars themed, to vibrant and complex patterns, there is a backpack for every kid.
The best part? Each child gets to pick out which backpack they want, making for a very special experience. Also, the group is still accepting new backpacks every weekday until August 16.
The “Backpacks for Kids” event will kick off bright and early Wednesday August 17 at the Salvation Army Spokane on Indiana Ave. For more information on how to receive a backpack, visit the “Register: Backpacks for Kids” section on their website.