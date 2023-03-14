Idaho Trails Association looking for volunteers
IDAHO - The Idaho Trails Association (ITA) has released its 2023 volunteer project schedule and is looking for volunteers of all ages and abilities to help out!

This year, interested volunteers have their pick of more than 80 planned projects working to maintain trails across Idaho, and there is truly something for everyone. 
 
Projects range in length from one week to just one day and prospective volunteers will be able to sign up for projects based on their previous experience. Beginning hikers can opt for easier projects, while seasoned volunteers can sign up for a more strenuous experience. No trail maintenance experience is necessary to join. 
 
ITA has 18 upcoming projects in North Idaho as well as plenty of opportunities to get the kids involved with six youth projects planned across the state for volunteers of ages 14-18. The 2023 schedule also includes six Women in the Wild (WOW) projects which offer a unique community and learning environment for female-identifying volunteers.
 
Want to join the fun and make a difference? Check out the ITA website for more information and to sign up for upcoming projects. 
 
Here are a few upcoming projects in North Idaho:
  • Higgens Point- April. 29 — ITA's first project of the season in North Idaho, volunteers will work on this very popular trail system on beautiful Lake Coeur d'Alene.
  • Lakeshore- May. 13-14 — ITA volunteers will cut out logs and brush on this trail along the upper western shore of beautiful Priest Lake. There will be car camping available for those who would like to spend the night and enjoy the camaraderie.
  • Boulder Meadows – Women Only- June. 17-18 — This Women in the Wild project takes place in the beautiful Boulder Meadows area.
  • Navigation Trail- Backpacking 101- June. 24-25 — This backpacking clinic will provide a chance for new and experienced backpackers to get together and share ideas on how to better enjoy this sport.
  • Little North Fork Clearwater- June. 25-July. 1 — Volunteers will spend a week working along the beautiful Little North Fork of the Clearwater.

