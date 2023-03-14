IDAHO - The Idaho Trails Association (ITA) has released its 2023 volunteer project schedule and is looking for volunteers of all ages and abilities to help out!
- Higgens Point- April. 29 — ITA's first project of the season in North Idaho, volunteers will work on this very popular trail system on beautiful Lake Coeur d'Alene.
- Lakeshore- May. 13-14 — ITA volunteers will cut out logs and brush on this trail along the upper western shore of beautiful Priest Lake. There will be car camping available for those who would like to spend the night and enjoy the camaraderie.
- Boulder Meadows – Women Only- June. 17-18 — This Women in the Wild project takes place in the beautiful Boulder Meadows area.
- Navigation Trail- Backpacking 101- June. 24-25 — This backpacking clinic will provide a chance for new and experienced backpackers to get together and share ideas on how to better enjoy this sport.
- Little North Fork Clearwater- June. 25-July. 1 — Volunteers will spend a week working along the beautiful Little North Fork of the Clearwater.