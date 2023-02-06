SPOKANE, Wash. - For over seven years, Volunteers of America Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho (VOA) has been hosting an annual Mardi Bras event, collecting donations of feminine hygiene products and other essentials for homeless women. The reason?
"To make sure that women experiencing homelessness have feminine hygiene products that every woman needs at some point in their life," said Director of Marketing for Spokane Volunteers of America Rae-Lynn Barden, "and to provide that dignity to them."
Barden said just because you can't afford hygiene products doesn't mean you shouldn't have access to them.
The most-needed items are underwear, socks, razors, deodorant, bras, tampons, and any other hygiene products. VOA has created a wish list of items in high demand.
Of course, cash donations are also accepted. A $5 donation can provide deodorant, while a $100 donation can supply 25 two-hour bus passes to help women access essential services. So far, only $1,600 of the $10,000 goal has been met on the fundraiser page.
The deadline for donating to Mardis Bras is Feb. 28, but if you miss the cutoff date, no worries! VOA accepts donations all year.
For more on how to donate or to get the help you need, you can visit their Facebook page.