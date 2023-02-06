For over seven years, Volunteers of America Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho has been hosting an annual 'Mardi Bra' event where they ask for people to donate feminine hygiene products for homeless women.
"To make sure that women experiencing homelessness have feminine hygiene products that every woman needs at some point in their life," said Director of Marketing for Spokane Volunteers of America Rae-Lynn Barden. "And provide that dignity to them."
Barden said just because you can't afford hygiene products, doesn't mean you shouldn't have access.
She also said the most needed products are underwear, socks, razors, deodorant, bras, tampons, and any other hygiene products.
The deadline for donating to this event is at the end of this month, but they accept donations all year-round.
For more on how to donate or to get the help you need, you can visit their Facebook page.