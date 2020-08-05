COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A mask giveaway will take place at Lake City High School in the north parking lot on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Masks are going to be given out for free in a drive through fashion.
The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department and Police Department, in cooperation with other volunteers, are encouraging area residents or businesses who may need additional masks to visit the drive through pick up location.
This is a part of the Wear a Mask campaign, that was started three weeks ago, to share the message or wearing a mask when unable to social distance.
“This is an important piece to the Wear a Mask campaign” City Council Member Kiki Miller said. “In addition to the give-a-way to the public, CDA FD has donated hundreds of masks to the Lake City Senior Center for use by their Meals on Wheels delivery drivers as well as to be given to their vulnerable senior citizen members.”
Volunteers will be handing out 4,000 surgical masks.
