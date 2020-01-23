SPOKANE, Wash. - Volunteers will be hitting the streets of Spokane Thursday night to help get an accurate count of homeless men, women and children in the city. It's called a Point in Time Count, focused on where people slept on the night of January 23.
They use these numbers to help allocate resources, and reconnect families to housing.
The PIT count is "a snapshot census of people experiencing certain categories of homelessness in the community on one night in January."
In 2019, a single count in Spokane County identified 1,309 people who were experiencing homelessness. That was an 8% decrease from the 2018 PIT count.
Find more information, click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.