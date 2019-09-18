SPOKANE, Wash. On Wednesday evening, a group of volunteers said "enough is enough," and they headed out to keep trash and graffiti at bay in the Peaceful Valley.
While some picked up trash, others painted over the graffiti that was becoming an eyesore for the neighborhood and everyone who drove by.
With buckets and trash bags in hand, they took their streets back.
"I feel a little proud to see everybody else out here, people I don't know. Strangers, someone from the east valley is out helping which is pretty sweet. It also makes me kind of sad that there is that much trash out here," said Nathan Ziegler, who lives in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood.
But volunteers found more than bags upon bags of trash. They also found dozens of used needles in the piles of garbage they collected.
"I think one of the biggest parts for me was the number of needle caps not necessarily the number of needles. I personally only found a handful. But the number of needle caps I found tonight was probably in the 40 to 50 range," event organizer Shae Blackwell said.
Blackwell lives and works in the neighborhood says she was shocked at what she saw.
"This is just half of the trash that we picked up tonight in Peaceful Valley, the downtown neighborhood,"
However, she says she's happy to see the outpouring support from Spokane.
"We want to send a message that it's not okay to leave your garbage for other people to pick up. We just want people to tidy up after themselves and to make sure when visitors are coming to our city. They're see the best parts of Spokane," she said.