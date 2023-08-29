BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The vote to recall two board members of the West Bonner County School District passed Tuesday night.
The chair of the district, Keith Rutledge and the Vice Chair, Susan Brown, were on the August ballot to face a recall election. This came after they allegedly failed to uphold their oath to improve the Bonner County's public schools, according to The Spokesman-Review.
The recall effort was organized by Recall Replace Rebuild, a local political action committee. They say both members need to be involved in policy changes and have consistently shown a lack of concern for education in the district.
For the recall to succeed, there needed to be at least 245 votes against Rutledge and at least 177 against Brown.
168 people voted to recall Rutledge, 54 against the recall.
121 people voted to recall Brown, 40 voted against the recall.
For all election results, visit the KHQ election results page.