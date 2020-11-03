Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY AT OR BELOW ONE QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA. THIS INCLUDES THE I-90 TRAVEL CORRIDOR * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITY MAY CHANGE RAPIDLY AS FOG DEVELOPS OR DISSIPATES. USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING ON AREA ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&