SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia is reporting that Spalding County is experiencing technical difficulties in their voting machines. The county is about 45 minutes south of Atlanta.
Spalding County Elections Supervisor Marcia Ridley told the TV station that the county is experiencing a glitch in their voting system which caused their machines to go down countywide.
The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that paper ballots are being used at all locations until the machines will be back up. Ridley said she is not sure when that will be but urged everyone to be patient.
The county does not plan on extending the voting period past their originally scheduled 7 p.m. deadline, but said as long as voters are in line by that time, they will be allowed to vote, no matter how long it takes for everyone in line to vote.
