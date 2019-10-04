Update 10/4/2019:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Marion Felder Jr., 43, who was reported missing on Thursday, October 5, has been found safe.
The Spokane Valley Police Department has not released any further details regarding Felder's condition or where he was found.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's help finding 43-year-old Marion Felder Jr. to check on his welfare.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Felder left his residential care facility Thursday morning at 7:30 to go for a walk and has not returned.
Felder just moved to the area in the last couple of weeks and has several health concerns. He has no known local family or friends and may not know his address or how to return to the facility.
He was last seen walking north on Evergreen from 3rd Avenue, wearing a blue T-shirt and sweat pants. He doesn't have access to money or a cell phone and he left all his personal belongings in his room.
He is described as a 43-year-old black man, 5-foot seven-inches tall, 250-300 pounds, balding with short black hair, brown eyes and has a mustache/goatee.
With Felder's health concerns, along with not being dressed appropriately for the cold, damp weather, his care providers are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who's seen Marion Felder Jr. or knows where he is is asked to contacted Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference #10141429.
