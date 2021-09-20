Washington's Department of Health is working with Discovery Health to set up two COVID-19 testing sites in Spokane. Testing shortages have been a constant thorn in parents' sides, especially as schools are back to in person learning.
The Biden administration announced plans to boost availability and production for home test kits and to make them more affordable, invoking the Defense Production Act. For now, finding the rapid tests, which offer results within 10-15 minutes, can be a challenge.
Spokane Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez told KHQ last week that testing is a vital tool in the fight to contain the coronavirus. According to DOH, SRHD recommended that the testing sites be located at Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College.
Discovery Health representatives will be on site in Spokane this week to review the sites for testing infrastructure set up.
