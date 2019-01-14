Fall back? Spring forward? You may not have to do either anymore. At least if you live in Washington state. The Washington legislature is considering a bill that would keep one time all year.
Here's what the bill reads:
"The legislature finds that the state of Washington would benefit from the consistency and predictability of observing a standard time throughout the calendar year. Research has shown that changing to and from daylight saving time twice per year has negative impacts on public health, increases traffic accidents and crime, disrupts agriculture scheduling and hinders economic growth. The legislature intends to observe daylight saving time year-round if authorized by the United States congress."
Right now the bill is being considered in the Senate committee. See the bill HERE.