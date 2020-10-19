Your Health: Money effects on health
The Washington State Office of Financial Management says that median household income in the state grew about 63 percent between 2000 and 2019.
 
Meanwhile, the Self-Sufficiency Standard estimates that statewide costs have increased by 72 percent. 
 
The 2020 Self Sufficiency Standard highlighted trends, including: 
  • Cost of living varies wildly by geography. A single adult needs to make $17.61 to get by in King County, while in Lincoln County, the hourly self-sufficiency wage is $8.69.
  • Family size boosts expenses substantially, no matter the location, especially if children are young enough to require care while a parent works. A single parent in Seattle with an infant and a preschooler needs to make $47.12 an hour to make ends meet, while that same family in Lincoln County needs $23.06.
  • For households with children, housing and child care typically claim the largest share of the budget — in Yakima County, for example, a two-parent, two-child family spends half of its income on those expenses.
  • The Self-Sufficiency Standard in Seattle, specifically, is higher than many other cities around the country, such as Chicago, Denver, Portland and Phoenix.
  • In Seattle, among the 10 most common occupations, only three — operations managers, registered nurses and software developers — have wages above the Self-Sufficiency Standard for a single parent with two young children.

