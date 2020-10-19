- Cost of living varies wildly by geography. A single adult needs to make $17.61 to get by in King County, while in Lincoln County, the hourly self-sufficiency wage is $8.69.
- Family size boosts expenses substantially, no matter the location, especially if children are young enough to require care while a parent works. A single parent in Seattle with an infant and a preschooler needs to make $47.12 an hour to make ends meet, while that same family in Lincoln County needs $23.06.
- For households with children, housing and child care typically claim the largest share of the budget — in Yakima County, for example, a two-parent, two-child family spends half of its income on those expenses.
- The Self-Sufficiency Standard in Seattle, specifically, is higher than many other cities around the country, such as Chicago, Denver, Portland and Phoenix.
- In Seattle, among the 10 most common occupations, only three — operations managers, registered nurses and software developers — have wages above the Self-Sufficiency Standard for a single parent with two young children.
WA Office of Financial Management reports 63% growth of median household income between 2000 and 2019
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- WATCH: Family Captures Wolfpack on Camera in Yellowstone National Park
- Inslee: 5 Washington counties can relax virus restrictions
- Rare COVID-19 complication found in children now showing up in adults
- 'It's so frustrating': Spokane woman being called by scammers, so we called them back
- Yellowstone National Park working to reunite lost dog with owner
- EXCLUSIVE: Unmasked man in viral Yoke's Facebook video tells his side of the story
- Ex-police chief in eastern Washington, turned pinup model, charged with workers’ comp fraud
- Dr. Lutz reacts to soaring COVID cases in Spokane
- Washington residents alarmed by attitude shift toward COVID-19 precautions, "our community just isn't doing the right thing"
- Couple that lost young son in Cold Springs Fire continues to recover, family gives new update
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.