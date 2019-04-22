OLYMPIA - Washington senator, Maureen Walsh, has agreed to shadow nurses for a 12-hour shift after her comments about nurses playing cards on the job, according to Seattle news outlets.
Under fire for her recent criticism towards nurses, a petition has quickly picked up over half a million signatures lobbying for Senator Walsh to shadow a nurse during a 12-hour shift.
"Senator Maureen Walsh stated that we as nurses mostly spend our 12 hour shifts playing cards. I would like to take a stand and petition to have the Senator experience what really happens during an RN’s 12 hour shift," the creator of the petition on Change.org wrote.
In just three days, the petition has picked up over 560,000 signatures as of Monday morning, well on its way to the goal of one million.