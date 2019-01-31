A controversial bill aimed at removing certain exemptions from salon booth renters will be dropped.

In a statement released Thursday, State Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Kent, announced she will drop controversial Bill 5326 after hearing from hundreds of hairstylists concerned the bill would threaten their profession.

"As a legislator, it is my responsibility to listen when people tell me something is wrong and to thoughtfully make sure any legislative proposal achieves its intended goals without causing unintended consequences," Keiser said in the statement.

A section of Senate Bill 5326 that would have made it illegal for cosmetologists to rent booths from salon owners had been dropped earlier after public outcry.