WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Wagner Road Fire is now 100% contained.
Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m.
The total acreage burned by the Wagner Road Fire remained steady at 7,381 on Saturday, according to a press release by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire remained 80% contained.
Crews made progress on fire suppression on Saturday. Control lines were completed around the fire with a dozer, and crews continued to secure existing control lines.
Last Updated: Aug. 21 at 9:00 a.m.
The Wagner Road Fire, 12 miles west of St. John, has burned 7,381 acres of rangeland, stubble and standing wheat, according to a press release from the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
The fire is 80% contained. Crews are mopping up the perimeter, to further secure the control line.
Last Updated: Aug. 20 at 11:00 a.m.
All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch.
A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained.
At least 100 firefighters are working the scene along with over a dozen fire trucks and air support.
Last Updated: Aug. 19 at 11:00 a.m.
All 13 Whitman Fire Districts responded to the Wagner Road fire in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan, on Thursday.
According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's office, the fire is estimated to be 800 acres and growing. It is burning in cropland and rangeland, and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
Level 3 evacuations are in place.
Crews with the Bureau of Land Management are on their way to assist in fighting the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.