Wake Up Call coffee honoring nurses with free coffee on National Nurses Day

SPOKANE, Wash. - Locally owned and operated Wake Up Call Coffee is honoring nurses on National Nurses Day in the Spokane and North Idaho community.
On May 6, health care workers can get a free 12 ounce drop coffee and 12 ounce vanilla lattes for $1. Proper identification is required.
"We wanted to recognize our health care workers that give so much to our community," Wake Up Call Coffee Development Direcor Jaymi Dunbar said. "It's just our way of saying thank you however we can."
The promotion is valid at all 12 locations, including in Coeur d'Alene and the newest Union District Cade on east Sprague.