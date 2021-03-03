High pressure will continue to deliver beautiful weather to the Inland northwest through the end of the week, with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs popping into the upper 50's and 60's.
A system moving in overnight Friday into Saturday will deliver a round of showers and breezy conditions to kick off the weekend. Daytime highs behind this system will drop back down to about average, hovering in the mid to upper 40's this weekend and the start of this next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.