Northeasterly winds will continue to linger across the Basin through this afternoon, finally quieting down overnight tonight. Daytime highs Friday pop into the upper 60's and 70's with overnight lows in the upper 30's and 40's.
Get outside and enjoy this weekend!
High pressure settles in across the Pacific northwest, delivering a round of beautiful weather! Saturday, plenty of blue skies and sunshine, with highs in the mid 70's (the Basin will see the 80's) and overnight lows in the low 40's. Sunshine and 70's continue into the second half of the weekend, with a cold front set to arrive late Sunday,
dropping our daytime highs by 10-15 degrees, back into the 60's to start the week.