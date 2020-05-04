Ridge of high pressure delivers beautiful weather over the next few days, with daytime highs heading into the low 70's Tuesday.
A strong cold front Wednesday will drop temperatures, pick up winds and bring a round of showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Inland Northwest. Showers will linger over the Idaho panhandle Thursday, before high pressure builds back in delivering a beautiful Mother's Day weekend, with highs heading into the mid 70's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.