Leslie Lowe
High pressure will continue to deliver daytime highs in the upper 80's and 90's through Wednesday.
 
A cold front Wednesday afternoon will pick up winds, creating elevated fire danger. National weather service has issued a Red Flag warnings for Wednesday and Thursday for most everyone. Behind this system, daytime highs will dip into the upper 70's and 80's, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40's and 50's  for the remainder of the week and weekend. 

