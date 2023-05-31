Leslie Lowe
Sunshine and 70's on tap for Thursday and Friday.  
Grab your sunscreen and sunglasses and get ready to kick up the AC!  A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen through the weekend and into next week driving daytime highs back into the 80's and 90's with overnight lows in the upper 40's and 50's.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!