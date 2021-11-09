SPOKANE, Wash. - Three construction workers were rescued after a wall collapsed on them while at a construction site on North Division and East Hawthorne.
Spokane County Fire District 9 said the rescue was quick. Other workers moved swiftly to help get the trapped workers out from under the material.
Two of the workers were able to be rescued through a stairwell while the fire district used an engine ladder to get the third worker.
Fire District 9 said all three were transported to the hospital and are expected to be okay.