SPOKANE, Wash. - Three construction workers were rescued after a wall collapsed on them while at a construction site on North Division and East Hawthorne

Spokane County Fire District 9 said the rescue was quick. Other workers moved swiftly to help get the trapped workers out from under the material.

Two of the workers were able to be rescued through a stairwell while the fire district used an engine ladder to get the third worker. 

Fire District 9 said all three were transported to the hospital and are expected to be okay. 

