WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A Washington Department of Corrections officer was one of two arrested Thursday, alleged to be outlaw motorcycle gang members.
Law enforcement in Walla Walla County determined Corrections Officer Dustin Wendelin and another man, Charles Montgomery, to be members of the Pagan's 1% Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.
According to Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the gang participates in violent crime, trafficking and racketeering.
Both men are indicted in Georgia on multiple counts including Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. They are set to be extradited to Georgia.