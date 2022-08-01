WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 60-year-old Walla Walla man drowned while floating the Wenatchee River Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
CCSO said the man was with a group who were not wearing lifejackets and were not familiar with the river.
Some members of the group saw the man flip his tube appraching rapids known as "Rock and Roll." The man was seen struggling to get to shore at which point the group was separated.
Later, a relative found him floating face-down in the water. He was taken to shore and received CPR for an hour before being pronounced dead.
CCSO warns would-be river floaters that the water is running high due to increased temperatures. They ask anyone who goes out on the water to wear a life jacket and scout the entire river route beforehand.