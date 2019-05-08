Walla Walla Police are notifying area schools and residents of a man who has been arrested recently near local schools.
Tuesday evening, 34-year-old Juaquin Avalos was arrested after a witness observed him in his vehicle near Whitman College Reid Center watching pornography and masturbating.
Last month on April 18, Avalos was arrested for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes near Walla Walla High School.
Law enforcement is concerned that Avalos may visit other schools or public areas outside of Walla Walla.
Avalos drives a gold 2002 Toyota Camry with Washington plates 977-YZW. Anyone who may see his vehicle near area schools should contact local law enforcement. Walla Walla residents can contact Walla Walla PD dispatch at 509-527-1960.