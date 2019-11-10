WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A Walla Walla, Washington man is recovering after he crashed his white Jeep Cherokee on top of another car Saturday night.
According to witnesses, a large crash was heard near E. Tietan Street and Fern Avenue, and a man was seen running from the area. When police arrived, they found the car on top of another car that was parked in the owner's driveway.
According to the Walla Walla Police Department, the man driving the white Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Tietan Street at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at an intersection.
The driver reportedly hit a boulder and was launched into the air before coming to a stop on another car. The impact of the crash pushed both cars into the homeowner's garage, causing major damage.
Walla Walla Police Officers were able to locate the driver of the white Jeep Cherokee and get him medical attention. No word on whether the driver will face any charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.