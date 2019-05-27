The Wallace community has organized a candlelight vigil to be held in remembrance of recent graduate Colten Holzheu after he was killed in a crash over the weekend.
The vigil will be held Tuesday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wallace Jr./Sr. High School lawn.
The Facebook event page says Holzheu played football for Wallace High School and "Will be remembered for his positive attitude, familiar laugh, and cordial personality."
Those interested in sharing a memory of Colton at the vigil are encouraged to message or call John Webb at (208)512-4070 by Tuesday.
Holzheu was a passenger in a car that lost control and crashed into a guardrail Saturday night in Kellogg, ejecting him. Idaho State Police say there was evidence that fireworks were ignited inside the car, and distracted driving is being investigated as a potential cause.
A GoFundMe page was started to help his family with funeral arrangements, and has raised nearly $4,000 as of Monday afternoon.