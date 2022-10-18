WALLACE, Idaho - A group of residents from Wallace is trying to save the mountainside from development.
The Wallace City Council recently approved a mountain overlay district, which has only been done in Ketchum, Idaho. It’ll prevent any development on that portion of the hillside.
“People live here because they love being surrounded by the natural beauty of this canyon and I think that’s really important to the identity of Wallace,” Emma Stayduhar, the Wallace Planning and Zoning chair said.
The specific ordinance that the city council passed, limits residential housing to one house per ten acres on a slope that is 25% or greater. This overlay only applies to property that is not already zoned as residential or commercial.
If the developer plans to move forward with construction, they’ll have to follow other guidelines which, “involve design, like the color choices of the house. It needs to blend into the hillside. Reflectivity issues, window issues,” Stayduhar said.
According to locals, Courtney Frieh, a Wallace resident, has been instrumental in the process and says she spearheaded the project before development could reach the town that claims it’s the center of the universe.
“I just saw the writing on the wall that development would come, that the population was already increasing at that time, and now it has exploded,” Frieh said.
Frieh says that over 300 people signed a letter of support for the overlay district, which is over a quarter of the small mining town.
“It’s an issue that many people were united on and it’s a quality of life issue. Wallace is known for its beautiful setting. It’s really hard to separate the town and architecture of Wallace from its setting,” Frieh said.
The ordinance has already gone into effect. A reassuring feeling for many people who call Wallace home.
“We have a very high quality of life here and I think that this will help maintain that quality of life,” Frieh said.
The city doesn’t plan to stop here. They’re requesting the county to implement the same overlay district so the entire mountainside will be protected.