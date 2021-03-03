The Wallace Idaho Chamber is warning the public of a bogus group selling tickets to a fake event.
Wallace Idaho Chamber wrote on Facebook that the scam group is selling tickets to an event called "Lawless in Wallace March 24."
The group claims the event will happen at a place call Ranger Bar, which does not exist in Wallace.
"Do not participate in this scam. It is a fraud and we are reporting as such to Facebook," the chamber wrote on Facebook.
