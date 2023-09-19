WALLACE, Idaho — A domestic dispute escalated into an attempted murder-suicide in the early morning hours Tuesday, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.
A 38-year-old woman reported being shot in the back by her 43-year-old husband, Jeremy Darnell. The shooting happened in the Woodland Park neighborhood.
The Kellogg Police Department was the first to respond. When they arrived, they asked the woman to leave the home and meet them at a safe location where medical personnel were on standby.
Police later found Darnell dead inside the home from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A dog was also found with gunshot injuries and was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic for emergency treatment.
According to the sheriff's office, preliminary investigations suggest a history of domestic violence that may have contributed to this tragic event. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.
In a Facebook post, Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey said her office works closely with the Shoshone County Crisis and Resource Center to connect families with necessary resources.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, Lindsey said you should call the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office at (208) 556-1114 or the Shoshone County Crisis and Resource Center at (208) 556-0500.