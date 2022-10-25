WALLACE, Idaho - Residents in Wallace met to discuss the future of one of its most historical buildings.
The Wallace Civic Auditorium is a part of the National Register of Historic Places and it’s been deteriorating for years.
The auditorium was built in 1946 and has been here ever since, but that could soon change.
“It was very dear to the hearts because this was a veteran's war memorial,” Wallace Mayor Lynn Mogensen said.
The World War II Veterans Memorial has been running into maintenance issues, causing the auditorium to be shut down about a year ago.
“There’s significant water intrusion. Because of the moisture, there’s a significant amount of mold intrusion. There’s a failure on the interior and exterior framing and finish to the windows and doorways,” said Wallace School District Superintendent, Todd Howard.
No heat, a water pipe leak, and the list goes on and on, resulting in the closure of the building.
Hopefully, a new change is coming to the building. The Wallace Civic Auditorium Committee has proposed five options to the public.
Demolish the building and construct a parking lot - $2.3 million
Renovate the current building - $5.4 million
Build a new, smaller auditorium - $8.3 million
Build a new one altogether - $16.4 million
Do nothing
Even though Wallace Mayor Lynn Mogensen says it’s up to the public to decide, she personally hopes it’ll be renovated.
“I think it would be an asset to the community. We need to think about maintenance costs and all those things, but I just can’t listen to my heart,” said Mayor Mogensen.
The Wallace Civic Auditorium was a project spearheaded by locals decades ago. To build the facility at the time was about $300,000. According to the Facility Manager, Nick Hogamier, everyone pitched money into the auditorium construction.
“Virtually, the whole community, which is Osburn, Mullan, Wallace, the whole valley, chipped in to help build it,” Hogamier said.
A lot of history has filled the auditorium over the years. According to a local historian’s article in the Shoshone News Press, the Harlem Globe Trotters played in the gym, Bing Crosby once held an event there, a portion of "Dante’s Peak" was filmed inside, and dozens of other local events have been hosted there.
Mayor Mogensen says this auditorium has a special place in her heart.
“My heart belongs there. It’s home,” said Mayor Mogensen.
The community will now vote on the options presented at Tuesday’s meeting. The auditorium committee will look at the results and begin to narrow down what option they plan to go forward with. You can access the voting link here.