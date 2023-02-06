WALLACE, Idaho - Lawless Wallace - that’s the saying around the small mining town. Which is why you see so many out-of-the-ordinary events in the town, including the Wallace Ski Jor. The idea started five years ago and since then, it’s grown in popularity.
“It’s a skier that’s pulled by horseback. Of course, we don’t have the horse community here, but we certainly have the side-by-side community,” Luanne Wuerfel, the owner of the Blackboard Cafe, said.
Skiers being pulled behind a UTV on the streets of downtown Wallace - some would call it wild, but Wallace residents call it an “extravaganza.”
Siobhan Curet, one of the dozen organizers of the Ski Jor, says it became one of Wallace’s most popular events.
“Seeing the number of spectators on the street, you start counting and you’re like that’s a lot of people there,” Curet said.
They see anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 people at the event, which is double the population of the small town, according to Curet.
“Oh, it’s huge. It’s like a summer day for us after a very long winter of being fairly slow,” Wuerfel said.
The Ski Jor is good for business too, which is why they decided to increase the event to three days.
“I think it was mostly to help the businesses in town and to keep the crowds here. It was such a success last year. We thought okay, let's capitalize and make it a really fun event,” Wuerfel said.
Fun indeed, but it’s ultimately just another opportunity for the community to come together.
“We like to consider ourselves lawless Wallace. There are not a lot of rules here. Everyone just comes. They have a great time and it’s just a really relaxed vibe and that in and of itself is just cool,” Wuerfel said.
The event will take place Feb. 17-19. It’s free to spectators and if you want to participate in the Ski Jor, it’s only $20.
More information can be found on their website.