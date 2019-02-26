Residents in some North Idaho cities will now have the convenience of having groceries delivered to their doorsteps courtesy of Walmart.
Walmart said in a release that it is expanding its popular Grocery Delivery service to Coeur d'Alene and outlying areas like Post Falls and Hayden. Delivery eligibility is based on location, and customers can enter their address on Walmart's website or mobile app to see if service is available.
Customers can create orders online, with the ability to directly search for exact items or filer for dietary needs such as gluten free or non-dairy products. A personal shopper selects the groceries, and customers can select a time for their order to be delivered. Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart associate when the order is ready, and will then drive the order to the location in the 1-hour window they choose.
There is no subscription required for the service, just a simple fee starting at $7.95. Walmart says there are no other hidden fees and deliveries aren't limited to just grocery items.
Customers can get three free deliveries with promo code: DELIVERY with a $50 minimum order, good through Jan. 31, 2020.
Walmart plans to continue expanding Grocery Delivery across the country.